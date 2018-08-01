Uproar In Parliament Over Assam Citizen List On Day-10 Of Monsoon Session: Live

The parliament witnessed disruptions on day 10 of monsoon sessions as discussions on Assam citizenship draft. This is the third consecutive day when parliament has been witnessing uproar over the National Register of Citizens after the state government released the draft on Monday.

On Tuesday, the opposition parties protested outside the parliament carrying placards that said: "Why are Indian citizens left out of NRC." Around 40 million citizens have been left out in the Assam citizen list. West Bengal Chief Minister Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said this could lead to "civil war". BJP National President Amit Shah NRC was Rajeev Gandhi's idea but Congress could not implement it.

Here are the live updates of day-10 of monsoon session in parliament

Advertisement