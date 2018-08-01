Uproar In Parliament Over Assam Citizen List On Day-10 Of Monsoon Session: Live

On Tuesday, the opposition parties protested outside the parliament carrying placards that said: "Why are Indian citizens left out of NRC."

All India | Edited by | Updated: August 01, 2018 12:58 IST
New Delhi: 

The parliament witnessed disruptions on day 10 of monsoon sessions as discussions on Assam citizenship draft. This is the third consecutive day when parliament has been witnessing uproar over the National Register of Citizens after the state government released the draft on Monday. 

On Tuesday, the opposition parties protested outside the parliament carrying placards that said: "Why are Indian citizens left out of NRC." Around 40 million citizens have been left out in the Assam citizen list. West Bengal Chief Minister Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said this could lead to "civil war". BJP National President Amit Shah NRC was Rajeev Gandhi's idea but Congress could not implement it. 

Here are the live updates of day-10 of monsoon session in parliament


Aug 01, 2018
12:58 (IST)
Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu pulled up the lawmakers saying he was upset with members rushing towards the well. 
Aug 01, 2018
12:56 (IST)
The Rajya Sabha was on Wednesday adjourned till 12 noon minutes after it met for the day over BJP chief Amit Shah's remarks made in the House on Tuesday regarding the Assam NRC.
Aug 01, 2018
12:52 (IST)
There were disruptions once again in parliament today over the National Register of Citizens. 
