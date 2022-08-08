Monsoon Session Live Updates: Rajya Sabha Bids Farewell To Venkaiah Naidu

There will be no sitting of the House on Tuesday and Thursday.

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu was accorded a farewell in the House on Monday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top leaders in attendance.

Mr Naidu demits office on Wednesday and his successor Jagdeep Dhankhar will take the oath of office on August 11.

There will be no sitting of the House on Tuesday and Thursday on account of Muharram and Raksha Bandhan, sources said.

