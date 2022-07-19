Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament commenced yesterday and will conclude on August 12. (File)

The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have been adjourned till 2 pm amid protests and sloganeering by Opposition MPs over the issues of price hikes and inflation, after the second day of Monsoon Session of the Parliament began this morning.

The Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022 is up for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha today. The Rajya Sabha is set to consider The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022 today.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Parliament Monsoon Session 2022:

Jul 19, 2022 12:27 (IST) Monsoon Session 2022: Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM Amid Protests

As soon as the second day of the Monsoon Session commenced, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm amid protests and sloganeering by the opposition parties over inflation and GST rate hikes. Earlier today, the Lok Sabha was also adjourned till 2 pm amid sloganeering by the Opposition MPs. (ANI)

Jul 19, 2022 12:22 (IST) Monsoon Session LIVE: PM Modi, Top Ministers Discuss Parliament Strategy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held discussions with his top ministers to formulate the government's strategy in Parliament, for the ongoing Monsoon session. This comes after the Opposition parties are up in arms to attack the government over the issues of price rise, GST hike and 'Agnipath' scheme, and even forced adjournments in both the Houses of the Parliament. (ANI)

Jul 19, 2022 11:48 (IST) Monsoon Session Live Updates: Lok Sabha Adjourns Till 2 PM Amid Sloganeering

The Lok Sabha has been adjourned on Tuesday till 2 pm amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs over price hike and inflation. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, prior to adjourning the House proceedings till 2 pm, said, "As per rules, it is not allowed to bring placards inside the House."

Jul 19, 2022 11:44 (IST) Monsoon Session LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Joins Protest Over Inflation, Price Rise

#WATCH Delhi | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi joins Opposition protest over the issues of inflation and price rise, in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament, on the second day of the Monsoon session pic.twitter.com/WK2iJGGufl - ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2022