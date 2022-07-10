Maharashtra, Telangana On Flood Watch After Monsoon Fury: 10 Facts

Active monsoon conditions over Central India and along the West coast are likely to continue during next five days, India Meteorological Department, or the IMD, said in a release.

Extremely heavy rainfall was reported at isolated places in Telangana, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat on Saturday, as per the weather department. Heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred over Uttarakhand, east Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Goa, Marathwada, central Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Karnataka, it said.

The weather department has predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Punjab and Haryana, and north Uttar Pradesh for today.

Several parts of Maharashtra have been witnessing heavy rainfall over the past few days amidst the wet spell on the state since the onset of a torrential monsoon. In the Gadchiroli district in east Maharashtra, communication with 128 villages is lost due to heavy rain, news agency PTI reported.

Apart from Gadchiroli, Hingoli and Nanded districts in the Marathwada region have also been affected by heavy rain, the state relief and rehabilitation department said in a bulletin on Saturday.

A red alert was sounded in Telangana after extremely heavy rain was recorded in Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Nizamabad and Rajanna Sircilla districts of the state. Following a red alert, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has urged people to stay at home unless there is an emergency and take self-precautions.

The flood situation in Assam has improved considerably with all rivers flowing below the danger levels. No fresh deaths have been recorded. However, 6,27,874 people are suffering due to the floods, as per a bulletin by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Two flash floods were reported at separate places in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu and Chamba districts on Saturday evening, news agency PTI reported quoting officials. No loss of life has been reported, it added.

In Uttar Pradesh, five people were killed in incidents of lightning strike on Saturday - two each in Gorakhpur and Lalitpur and one in Sambhal.