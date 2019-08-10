Monsoon Claims Nearly 100 Lives Across India, Kerala Worst-Hit: 10 points

Here the top ten developments of the day.
- The flood situation in South India remained grim on Saturday, with Kerala witnessing 57 deaths as well as the displacement of 1.66 lakh people over the last two days.
- Many in Kerala are still feared trapped under the debris following major landslides in Malappuram and Wayanad. A red alert has been issued in eight districts.
- Flight operations will resume from the Cochin International Airport on Sunday noon, two days after it was shut as water entered the runway area.
- Karnataka saw no let-up in rains either, with 24 people losing their lives so far in rain-related incidents. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who termed it as the "biggest" natural calamity in 45 years, has sought central assistance.
- As many as 29 people have died in flood-related incidents across Maharashtra so far, and over four lakh people evacuated, news agency PTI reported.
- Three more bodies were recovered in a boat capsize incident that occurred in Maharashtra's Sangli district on Thursday, taking the total number of dead to 12.
- A controversy broke out amid the Maharashtra floods, with opposition parties accusing the ruling BJP of using the tragedy to "advertise" itself. Several bags of grain for flood victims bore images of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, they alleged.
- Nineteen people were killed across Gujarat in rain-related incidents. As of Saturday morning, the state had received 77.80 per cent of the annual average rainfall.
- All Mumbai-bound trains from Gandhidham have been cancelled due to heavy rains and waterlogging in Ahmedabad and Rajkot divisions of the Western Railway.
- As many as 1,016 people, including 602 women and 193 children, have been evacuated from various flood-affected areas in Maharashtra and Karnataka by Goa Naval Area rescue operation teams.
