Monsoon Claims Nearly 100 Lives Across India, Kerala Worst-Hit: 10 points

Many people across India have been evacuated to safer places due to the floods.

New Delhi: Floods caused by the ongoing monsoon have killed nearly 100 people and displaced thousands across much of the country, with the southern state of Kerala being the worst hit. As the number of dead in Kerala crossed 50, the government ordered military teams to form rescue units and airlift food to stranded villages across the state. In neighbouring Karnataka, at least 24 people have been killed while nine are still missing. Maharashtra and Gujarat have been badly hit too.