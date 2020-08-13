Monsoon Active In Two-Thirds Of India, Rain Red Alert In Gujarat

Monsoon 2020 image: Flooded bridge and submerged houses after heavy rain in Satna

Monsoon 2020 updates: Monsoon is active in over two-thirds of the country ahead of Independence Day on Saturday. A 'Red' alert for extremely heavy rain has been sounded in Gujarat, east Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana till tomorrow, by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). An 'Orange' alert for heavy rainfall is in place in eight districts of Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Delhi and Uttarakhand.

Chhindwara, Balaghat, Betul, Harda, Khandwa, Alirajpur, Jhabua and Dhar districts in Madhya Pradesh are likely to receive very heavy rainfall till tomorrow, according to the weather office. Besides, there is also warning for heavy rainfall in 15 districts of the state including Anooppur, Dindori, Chattarpur, Sehore, Rajgarh, Hoshangabad, Shivpuri, Morena and Sheopur. In the last 24 hours, Satna received 132 mm rainfall, Rewa 42 mm and Tikamgarh recorded 41 mm rain, the Met department said.

Many areas in Maharashtra including Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Palghar and Raigad received very heavy rain today.

Maharashtra: Parts of the state receive rainfall, visuals from Sadashiv Peth area in Pune city.



India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted 'generally cloudy sky with moderate rain' for Pune city today. pic.twitter.com/u28Y1CQM89 — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2020

Gujarat is seeing very heavy downpour today and the IMD has warned of more rainfall till August 21 but overall there is 31 per cent monsoon deficiency in the state so far.

Gujarat's Vadodara witnesses rainfall



India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall for several districts of the state till 21st August. pic.twitter.com/RfKrBXuO0r — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2020

Rain and thundershowers are very likely in coastal and interior Karnataka in the next 24 hours, according the Met department. There is flood-like situation in Odisha's Malkangiri due to continuous rain today.

Odisha: Heavy rainfall triggers flood-like situation in Malkangiri pic.twitter.com/HlwcM39b95 — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2020

The Central Water Commission has alerted that there is "moderate risk of flash floods" in east Rajasthan, northeast Madhya Pradesh, south Chhattisgarh, south Odisha, Telangana and north coastal Andhra Pradesh due to heavy downpour.