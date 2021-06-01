New Delhi:
The Monsoon is expected to hit the Kerala coast on June 3, the Director General of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said. "According to the latest meteorological indications, the conditions are gradually becoming favourable and the southwesterly winds have strengthened, resulting in the likely enhancement in rainfall activity over Kerala," Dr Mohapatra said. Releasing its second Long Range Forecast for Southwest Monsoon 2021, the chief of the IMD said that the monsoon this year is likely to be normal in the country as a whole.
Monsoon 2021: When Is Monsoon Expected And 5 Key Updates Here
- The Southwest monsoon - June to September - rainfall over the country as a whole is most likely to be normal. It is expected to be 96 to 104 per cent of the Long Period Average or LPA.
- Quantitatively, June to September rainfall over the country is likely to be 101 per cent of the LPA with a model error of four per cent above or below the LPA.
- The Southwest Monsoon - June to September - rainfall is most likely to be normal over Northwest India (92-108%) and South Peninsula region (93-107%). Rainfall is expectetd to be below normal over Northeast India.
- The rainfall over the core Monsoon zone, which comprise most of the rainfed agricultural regions of the country is likely to be above normal.
- There is possibility of below-normal rainfall over Leh and Ladakh region and normal to slightly above normal rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir.