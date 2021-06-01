Monsoon 2021 image: The IMD chief said, Monsoon is likely to be normal this year (file photo)

The Monsoon is expected to hit the Kerala coast on June 3, the Director General of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said. "According to the latest meteorological indications, the conditions are gradually becoming favourable and the southwesterly winds have strengthened, resulting in the likely enhancement in rainfall activity over Kerala," Dr Mohapatra said. Releasing its second Long Range Forecast for Southwest Monsoon 2021, the chief of the IMD said that the monsoon this year is likely to be normal in the country as a whole.

Monsoon 2021: When Is Monsoon Expected And 5 Key Updates Here