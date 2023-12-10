'Money Looted From People': BJP On Big Cash Haul From Odisha Congress MP

Himachal Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) incharge Avinash Rai Khanna on Sunday said that the real face of the Congress party has been exposed after the Rs 200 crore scam.

Khanna said that the Income Tax Department has so far seized cash worth more than Rs 300 crore in the three-day raid from the premises of Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu.

"More than 156 bags of cash have been found so far in this investigation. The countrymen should look at the pile of these notes and then listen to the speeches of their leaders. Every penny of what has been looted from the public will have to be returned. This is the guarantee of our country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi," BJP leader Khanna said.

"Till now cash worth more than Rs 300 crore has been recovered from the criminal Rajya Sabha MP and many lockers are yet to be opened, you can imagine how big this money scandal is," he added.

Slamming the Congress party's silence on the issue, BJP leader Avinash Rai said, "It is surprising that the Congress Party is silent on this matter, neither did they take any action against the Rajya Sabha MP nor condemned this incident. The real face of the Congress Party has been exposed before the public. It is a matter of shame and this incident is condemnable," Rai said.

Demanding strict action against the corruption culprit Dheeraj Sahu, Rai said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is running a nationwide movement across the country against the accused. "This is money looted from the public and this money should be used for the benefit of the country", he said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party will hold a Dharna in the national capital in protest against Congress leader Dhiraj Sahu's multi-crore cash scam today.

Notably, The Income Tax Department recovered more than Rs 200 crore of unaccounted cash from several locations in Odisha and Jharkhand during their raids against Boudh Distilleries Private Limited (BDPL) and more entities linked to Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)