PM Modi's Policies Led To BJP Victory: Suresh Prabhu

With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appearing set to retain power with a clean majority, Union Minister Suresh Prabhu on Thursday said the people's verdict was a culmination of policies adopted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to mediapersons outside his residence, Prabhu also praised BJP President Amit Shah for increasing the party's base across the country.

"It is people's verdict. They have brought Modiji back for their better future," he said.

"Be it West Bengal, Odisha... there is no state in the country where the BJP has not won. The BJP's power has increased," he added.

Prabhu said the fight was between the opposition parties and Modi alone, but the Prime Minister had the support of the people in the country.

"Modiji brought new policies and implemented them with dedication. Today's results reflect that. Also Amit Shahji's efforts to turn the party into a public movement has helped it," the BJP leader said and added: "With this victory, our responsibility to do good work has increased."

The Minister also took a dig at opposition parties hue and cry over the manipulation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM).

