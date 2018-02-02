'Modicare', World's Biggest Health Plan, Will Be 'Cashless'

"It takes care of hospitalisation, the secondary and tertiary care. Obviously, it will involve various state hospitals and selected private hospitals. It can be on trust model, it can be on insurance model. It's not on reimbursement model because too many complaints come on the reimbursement model," Mr Jaitley said at an event organised by 'Open' magazine.
Mr Jaitley said the model will be worked out between the government's think tank Niti Aayog and the health ministry.
The Ayushman Bharat scheme, also called 'Modicare', plans to give annual medical insurance cover to 10 crore poor and vulnerable families who make up 40 per cent of India's population.
Calling the scheme "bold" and "revolutionary", health minister JP Nadda said it covered all components of health care - primary, secondary and tertiary. "It will increase the productivity of the common man and bring about a change in the socio-economic scheme," said Mr Nadda.
(With PTI inputs)