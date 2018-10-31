Modi Vest Or Nehru Jacket? Gift To Korean President Stirs Twitter Debate

It all started with the Korean President's tweets thanking PM Modi for "meticulously tailored" vests.

October 31, 2018
The Korean leader's photos showed jackets in four colours and the label - "MODI jacket".

New Delhi: 

Korean President Moon Jae-in's tweet thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a tailormade "Modi Vest" stirred a huge debate on Twitter today. Before 2014, it was a Nehru jacket, argued many on Twitter.

It all started with the Korean President's tweets thanking PM Modi for "meticulously tailored" vests. He had complimented the Indian prime minister, seen usually in full sleeve kurta, pyjama and his patent half-sleeve Modi jacket, as it has come to be known.

The Korean leader's photos showed jackets in four colours and the label - "MODI jacket", the prime minister's name in all caps.
 

That endorsement played right into a Twitter storm. Many users sought to set the record straight.

PM Modi's jackets are reportedly fashioned by a shop he has patronised since he was Chief Minister of Gujarat.

In 2012, the Nehru jacket was listed in Time magazine's top 10 global fashion list.

