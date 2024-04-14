'Modi Ki Guarantee' For Youth, Women, Farmers: Highlights Of BJP Manifesto

PM Modi and top BJP leaders released the party's manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls

The BJP today released its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The document, which underlined the party's 'Modi ki guarantee' slogan, lays down the Narendra Modi government's vision and promises for every section of the society. The manifesto stressed Prime Minister Modi's focus on 'GYAN' - the poor, the youth, farmers and the women.

Here are the highlights of the BJP's promises for each section of society

For The Poor

Free ration scheme extended by 5 years

Focus on self-reliance in production of pulses, edible oils and vegetables to stabilise price and protect the poor's plates

Ayushman Bharat scheme to be expanded for free health services

PM Awas Yojana to be expanded

Drinking water supply to be taken to every home

Will make electricity bills zero by providing free solar power under PM Surya Ghar Yojana

For Women

Expansion of Lakhpati Didi self-help group initiative for rural women

Integrating women self-help groups into the service sector and enhance their market access

Develop infrastructure such as women hostels and creches to boost their participating in the workforce.

Building more toilets for women in public areas

Expand health services focused on prevention and reduction of breast cancer, cervical cancer

Implement the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam to ensure higher representation for women in Parliament and state legislatures

Expand Shakti desks in police stations and strength emergency response systems

For Senior Citizens

Expand Ayushman Bharat scheme for to cover senior citizens

Facilitating knowledge sharing by senior citizens through a National Senior Citizens portal

Ensure seamless access to social security benefits and other services at the doorstep

Ensure senior citizen-friendly infrastructure

Facilitate convenient pilgrimage

For Infrastructure

Expand railway network to increase capacity for passenger as well as cargo transport

Expansion of Kavach train protection system

Redeveloping railway stations

Vande Sleeper Trains

Expansion of Metro network

Expand rural road connectivity

Enhance road safety through techno legal interventions, training and behavioural change

Ring roads around major cities for decongestion

Promotion of electric vehicles, more charging stations

More airports, expansion of services

Expansion of Water Metro and building a homegrown shipping industry

For Heritage

Developing religious and tourist sites

Holistic development of Ayodhya

Continue study and digitisation of Indian manuscripts

Translating Indian literary works into foreign languages

Developing ASI monuments

Promoting Wed In India to showcase richness of Indian weddings

For Governance

Continue fight against corruption

Bring Uniform Civil Code as a directive principle of state policy

Formulate a national litigation policy to expedite resolution of matters in courts

Strengthen statistical institutions to give impetus to data driven policy-making

For Youngsters

Will implement law to prevent leaks of question papers of competitive exams

Will conduct transparent public exams

Expand the start-up ecosystem to promote entrepreneurship among youngsters

Encourage start-ups in government procurement

Boosting employment opportunities in manufacturing

Employment generation through infrastructure development

Providing employment opportunities by expanding tourism sector

For Farmers

Will continue to provide Rs 6,000 a year to farmers

Will strengthen the crop insurance scheme by use of technology

Will continue timely hikes in Minimum Support Price for crops

Will encourage production of nutritious vegetables, set up news clusters for production of essentials such as onion and tomato and build more storage facilities

Will focus on natural farming and crop diversification

Will boost farming infrastructure, irrigation facilities and a satellite focused on agricultural activities

For Labourers

Periodic reviews of minimum wage

Insurance schemes for workers in organised sector and digital means to access them

Expansion of e-shram portal to assis workers in unorganised sector, including gig workers

Special trains will be ensured for migrant labourers during festivals

Better facilities on national highways for truck drivers

For small businesses

Easily available working capital

Expansion of PM Vishwakarma Yojana

Rules and regulations for small businesses will be simplified

For World Relations

Will strengthen India's position as the leading voice of Global South

Will focus on being the first responder by continuing India's humanitarian relief and disaster response programmes

Committed to getting India permanent membership at the UN Security Council

Will continue efforts to build consensus against global terrorism and crack down on terror funding

Will continue to focus on Neighbourhood First policy

Will expand India's diplomatic network

Will involve NRIs in the growth and prosperity of India

For Surakshit Bharat