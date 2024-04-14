'Modi Ki Guarantee' For Youth, Women, Farmers: Highlights Of BJP Manifesto

New Delhi:
PM Modi and top BJP leaders released the party's manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls
The BJP today released its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The document, which underlined the party's 'Modi ki guarantee' slogan, lays down the Narendra Modi government's vision and promises for every section of the society. The manifesto stressed Prime Minister Modi's focus on 'GYAN' - the poor, the youth, farmers and the women.
Here are the highlights of the BJP's promises for each section of society
For The Poor
- Free ration scheme extended by 5 years
- Focus on self-reliance in production of pulses, edible oils and vegetables to stabilise price and protect the poor's plates
- Ayushman Bharat scheme to be expanded for free health services
- PM Awas Yojana to be expanded
- Drinking water supply to be taken to every home
- Will make electricity bills zero by providing free solar power under PM Surya Ghar Yojana
For Women
- Expansion of Lakhpati Didi self-help group initiative for rural women
- Integrating women self-help groups into the service sector and enhance their market access
- Develop infrastructure such as women hostels and creches to boost their participating in the workforce.
- Building more toilets for women in public areas
- Expand health services focused on prevention and reduction of breast cancer, cervical cancer
- Implement the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam to ensure higher representation for women in Parliament and state legislatures
- Expand Shakti desks in police stations and strength emergency response systems
For Senior Citizens
- Expand Ayushman Bharat scheme for to cover senior citizens
- Facilitating knowledge sharing by senior citizens through a National Senior Citizens portal
- Ensure seamless access to social security benefits and other services at the doorstep
- Ensure senior citizen-friendly infrastructure
- Facilitate convenient pilgrimage
For Infrastructure
- Expand railway network to increase capacity for passenger as well as cargo transport
- Expansion of Kavach train protection system
- Redeveloping railway stations
- Vande Sleeper Trains
- Expansion of Metro network
- Expand rural road connectivity
- Enhance road safety through techno legal interventions, training and behavioural change
- Ring roads around major cities for decongestion
- Promotion of electric vehicles, more charging stations
- More airports, expansion of services
- Expansion of Water Metro and building a homegrown shipping industry
For Heritage
- Developing religious and tourist sites
- Holistic development of Ayodhya
- Continue study and digitisation of Indian manuscripts
- Translating Indian literary works into foreign languages
- Developing ASI monuments
- Promoting Wed In India to showcase richness of Indian weddings
For Governance
- Continue fight against corruption
- Bring Uniform Civil Code as a directive principle of state policy
- Formulate a national litigation policy to expedite resolution of matters in courts
- Strengthen statistical institutions to give impetus to data driven policy-making
For Youngsters
- Will implement law to prevent leaks of question papers of competitive exams
- Will conduct transparent public exams
- Expand the start-up ecosystem to promote entrepreneurship among youngsters
- Encourage start-ups in government procurement
- Boosting employment opportunities in manufacturing
- Employment generation through infrastructure development
- Providing employment opportunities by expanding tourism sector
For Farmers
- Will continue to provide Rs 6,000 a year to farmers
- Will strengthen the crop insurance scheme by use of technology
- Will continue timely hikes in Minimum Support Price for crops
- Will encourage production of nutritious vegetables, set up news clusters for production of essentials such as onion and tomato and build more storage facilities
- Will focus on natural farming and crop diversification
- Will boost farming infrastructure, irrigation facilities and a satellite focused on agricultural activities
For Labourers
- Periodic reviews of minimum wage
- Insurance schemes for workers in organised sector and digital means to access them
- Expansion of e-shram portal to assis workers in unorganised sector, including gig workers
- Special trains will be ensured for migrant labourers during festivals
- Better facilities on national highways for truck drivers
- For small businesses
- Easily available working capital
- Expansion of PM Vishwakarma Yojana
- Rules and regulations for small businesses will be simplified
For World Relations
- Will strengthen India's position as the leading voice of Global South
- Will focus on being the first responder by continuing India's humanitarian relief and disaster response programmes
- Committed to getting India permanent membership at the UN Security Council
- Will continue efforts to build consensus against global terrorism and crack down on terror funding
- Will continue to focus on Neighbourhood First policy
- Will expand India's diplomatic network
- Will involve NRIs in the growth and prosperity of India
For Surakshit Bharat
- Theaterisation of armed forces
- Infrastructure development on the borders
- Will boost India's cybersecurity
- Will expand India's security footfrint in strategic points in the Indian Ocean Region
- Will strengthen the forensic processes to aid criminal investigation and speed up legal processes
- Will boost capabilities of armed forces and Central Armed Police Forces
- Will finish off Left-Wing Extremism by focusing on development and adopting a multi-pronged approach
- Will implement the new penal code
- Use technology, legal framework and intelligence to fight drugs