Mob Violence Gets No Separate Space In Centre's Crime Data

The rising incidents of mob violence have become a matter of huge controversy (Representational)

The growing mob violence across the country over the last few years, has found no separate space in the crime data released by the government today. The data for 2017, officials said, include mob violence under the regular head of "murder" and "attempt to murder".

An official of the home ministry said the parameters not included in the NCRB report include lynching, crime against RTI activists, journalists, social activists besides others. "NCRB did not include murder due to lynchings and other heads as data based on these parameters was assessed as 'vague/unreliable'," he said.

"It was observed that data received for certain newly created additional parameters/crime heads are unreliable and their definitions are also prone to misinterpretation (list attached). Accordingly, data related to the certain parameters/crime heads have not been published," the NCRB report read.

The rising incidents of mob violence have become a matter of huge controversy. In July, 49 celebrities wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying there was "no democracy without dissent". The mob killing of Muslims, Dalits and other minorities must be stopped immediately, the letter read.

