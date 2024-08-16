Mob Sets Cars On Fire After 15-Year-Old Stabbed Inside Udaipur School

The district collector of Udaipur has appealed for calm.

A 15-year-old student was stabbed in a government school in Udaipur today, sparking tension in the city of Rajasthan. Nearly half a dozen cars were set on fire and incidents of stone-throwing were reported from parts of the city.

The minor was attacked with a knife by another student during a fight between them during lunch break. He was stabbed in his thigh.

Visuals showed a huge crowd at the hospital where the injured student is receiving treatment.

The students were from different communities leading to tension in the city.

After incidents of arson, a heavy force has been deployed with police resorting to lathi-charge to control the agitated crowd in some parts of the city. Prohibitory orders under section 163 of Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha (BNSS) have also been imposed.

The district collector of Udaipur has appealed for calm and urged residents not to pay attention to rumours.

"A minor student was injured after he was stabbed. He was rushed to a hospital and is stable now. I appeal to the residents not to pay heed to rumours. If you hear anything, verify it with the police," said district collector Arvind Poswal.

Mr Poswal said the accused teenager has been detained and his father arrested.