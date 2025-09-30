MK Stalin Assures Action After Tami; Nadu Stampede That Killed 41, TVK Seeks CBI Probe

After a tragic stampede at actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally that claimed 41 lives, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin assured firm action based on the findings of a judicial enquiry commission.

The Chief Minister described the incident as "unprecedented" and said it had left him with a "heavy heart". He added that the state government had already disbursed a relief of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the those who died, while medical treatment was being provided to the injured. "What happened in Karur is unprecedented and should never happen. The images from the hospital haven't left my eyes," he said in a video.

A one-member inquiry commission, comprising former judge Justice Aruna Jagadeesan, has been constituted to probe the incident. "I assure that the government's next action will be on the basis of the commission's report," Stalin said.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the public and political parties to refrain from spreading rumours and misinformation on social media, stressing that no leader would ever want innocent lives, including their own cadre, lost. "Irrespective of their party affiliation, the victims are part of our Tamil family," he said.

Stalin further announced that the government would soon formulate new rules and guidelines for political rallies and large gatherings. These, he said, would be framed in consultation with all parties and organisations once the commission submits its findings.

The Chief Minister's assurance came on a day when TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna moved the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the state government to not prevent Vijay from visiting the families of the victims. TVK has also sought a CBI probe into the tragedy, alleging a conspiracy by the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), a charge the party has strongly denied.

TVK counsel Arivazhagan told the court, "We seek transfer of the case from Karur Town Police to the CBI. The stampede is motivated by DMK functionaries. We've enclosed photos and reliable documents."

The petition is expected to come up for hearing on Friday.

The rally, held on Saturday, drew massive crowds but also saw several violations, including making the public wait for over seven hours, allowing uncontrolled surges of people with inadequate water and food and conducting a roadshowwith adequate permissions.