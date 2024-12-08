Mizoram Sports Minister Bats For Centre's Support To Make Northeast Sports Powerhouse

Mizoram Sports Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar speaks at a session on the northeast and Viksit Bharat

Mizoram Sports Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar has asked the central government to consider giving a special status to the northeast to fund sports infrastructure and find talent. He requested Jyotiraditya M Scindia, the Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), to explore more ways of developing sports infrastructure and funding talent in the northeast other than the flagship Khelo India programme.

"Mr Scindia ji during his recent visit to Mizoram spoke about sports and he mentioned it four times, if I am not mistaken. And Conrad ji touched upon sports again. So, my humble submission this afternoon is that why don't the DoNER Ministry ask for a special status for northeast when it comes to funding for sports infrastructure?" Mr Hmar said at the three-day Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav event, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and held at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi.

"The only scheme which is available under the government of India as of now for sports development is through Khelo India, out of which the amount of money pumped into the northeast - which is a sports-loving region - is not enough to sustain the sports lovers of northeast," the Mizoram Sports Minister said at a session titled 'Towards Prosperity: Catalysing North East's Progress for a Viksit Bharat'.

Earlier, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had said the development model will be incomplete if "we fail to connect with sports and music."

Meghalaya's capital Shillong is a popular destination of international and domestic bands due to the massive, vibrant music scene there.

Mr Hmar said if India is to host the 2036 Olympics, it should start focussing on talent at an equal priority with sports infrastructure development.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's vision is to host the 2036 Olympics, and India is bidding for it, so my humble submission is that we need to start now. Gujarat will be able to host it. India will be able to produce the best infrastructure. But the bigger question is, who is going to compete in this infrastructure?" the Mizoram minister said.

"It could turn out to be a huge embarrassment if India ended up with zero gold medals again. The northeast is where the talent is. The people of the northeast, if given the opportunity and the investment is correct in terms of talent identification, and of course in the sports infrastructure, I am sure that we will be able to contribute for the 2036 Olympics," Mr Hmar said.

"If we can request the government of India to give special funding in line with the Prime Minister's vision of hosting the 2036 Olympics in terms of talent identification programme and sports infrastructure, I think this afternoon roundtable conference would be a very fruitful one," he said.

The event held from December 6 to 8 celebrated the northeast's vibrant culture, and showcased the region's textile sector, traditional craftsmanship, tourism potential, and unique Geographical Indication (GI) tagged products.

PM Modi visited several pavilions and spoke with artisans and craftsmen showing their products, highlighting the cultural richness and economic potential of the region.