Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: All You Need To Know

Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: It it saw a voter turnout of 78.40 per cent.

Mizoram voted in a single phase on November 7 to elect representatives to 40 constituencies in the northeastern state. Chief Minister Zoramthanga, also the president of the Mizo National Front (MNF), is hoping to retain power while facing a stiff challenge from the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM).

When will the results of Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 be announced?

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the counting of votes for Mizoram will take place on December 4. The results for elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana will also be announced on December 3.

What was the voter turnout in Mizoram assembly elections 2023?

When the state went to the polls last month, it saw a voter turnout of 78.40 per cent. In the 2023 Assembly elections, more than 8,50,000 individuals were eligible to vote across 1,276 polling stations. The Voter Turnout app data revealed that the Serchhip district had the highest voter participation at 84.78 per cent. It was followed by the Mamit district at 84.23 per cent and the Hnahthial district at 84.1 per cent. Among the Assembly constituencies, Tuikum-27 recorded the highest turnout at 87.32 per cent.

As for the gender-wise voter turnout, the Chief Electoral Officer's Office reported that 81.25 per cent of female voters turned up at polling booths, slightly higher than 80.04 per cent among male voters.

Who are the key players in Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023?

Mizoram, where 92 per cent of all Assembly seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs), involves a triangular battle among the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), Congress and Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), while the BJP is eager to emerge as a "kingmaker".

The Mizoram Election 2023 witnessed fierce contests in various constituencies and that could decide the fate of the state on December 3. In Aizawl East I, the battle was between Chief Minister Zoramthanga against Congress' Lalsanglura Ralte and ZPM's Lalthansanga.

Serchhip saw an intense clash between ZPM's Lalduhoma, MNF's J Malsawmzuala Vanchhawng and Congress' R Vanlaltluanga. Aizawl West III witnessed a face-off between Congress state chief Lalsawta, MNF's K Lalsawmvela and ZPM's VL Zaithanzama. Dampa constituency observed a contest involving BJP state chief Vanlalhmuaka, Congress' Lalhmingthanga, MNF's Lalrintluanga Sailo and ZPM's Vanlalsailova.

What were the results of Mizoram Assembly Elections in 2018?

In the 2018 Assembly elections, the Mizo National Front secured 26 seats, holding a 37.8% vote share. The Congress won five seats, while the BJP managed to win only one seat.