Miya Museum Founder Received Al Qaeda Funding, Says Assam Police

The Miya Museum was established in Assam's Goalpara district

Investigation into the setting up of the Miya Museum in Assam has reportedly revealed some sensational details. According to Assam Police sources, the museum has been found to have links with terror outfits All Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).

The AQIS and ABT reportedly funded the setting up of the private museum in Goalpara district of Assam. The museum founder had allegedly received Rs 10,000 from AQIS and ABT to establish the facility, police sources added.

GP Singh, the Special Director General of Assam Police, said that arrested Miya Parishad president Mohar Ali, the founder of Miya Museum, had approached ABT operatives for funds to set up the museum. He added that arrested AQIS and ABT operatives had revealed this.

Assam Police had earlier arrested three persons in connection with the museum dedicated to the Miya Muslim community in Goalpara, on allegations of wrongful use of the premises and their suspected links with terror organisations. Apart from the founder, Abdul Baten and Tanu Dhadumia were the other arrested persons.

The museum issue is significant since the Bengali-speaking Muslims, who are often accused of being illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, are referred to as "Miya" in Assam in a pejorative way. They comprise 30 per cent of the 3.12 crore population of the state. In the last assembly elections, the BJP's main campaign was to protect the bhumiputras (sons of the soil) of Assam against illegal immigrants.

Commenting on the issue, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said: "From where they got the money to do this [set up museum], the police will investigate. It is time for the Assamese people or people of Indian origin to think. There will be a case in this regard."