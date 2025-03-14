Bihar Woman, Who Went Missing From Maha Kumbh, Found. Courtesy: Internet

A woman from Bihar who had gone missing from the Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh has been found in Jharkhand after 15 days, thanks to social media. The incident ended with a joyful reunion when her son discovered her whereabouts online and brought her back home.

Lakhpato Devi, a resident of Bihar's Rohtas district, had traveled with her family to the Maha Kumbh in UP's Prayagraj on February 23. Due to the massive crowd at the religious gathering, she was separated from her relatives. Despite searching for two days, her family members could not locate her. With no information about her whereabouts, they were forced to return home, filing a missing person report with the police.

Fifteen days later, on March 10, reports emerged that Lakhpato Devi had been found in Jharkhand's Garhwa district - roughly 310 km from Prayagraj and 110 km from Rohtas. The breakthrough came through the efforts of Soni Devi, the Sarpanch of Bahiar Khurd village, who played a big role in ensuring her safety and reuniting her with her family.

According to Soni Devi's husband Virendra Baitha, the woman had arrived in Garhwa in a confused state. She appeared disoriented and unable to recall how she had ended up in Jharkhand. Soni Devi provided her shelter, offering her food and a place to stay.

Realising that the woman might be missing from another state, Mr Baitha reached out to an acquaintance who used social media to trace her family, sharing her photograph and details online in the hope that someone would recognise her.

Lakhpato Devi's son Rahul Kumar, came across the viral post and, without delay, traveled to Garhwa and identified her. After confirming her identity, Rahul Kumar brought his mother back home, ending more than two weeks of despair for the family.

