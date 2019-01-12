Missing Veterinary Doctor In UP Allegedly Murdered By Kidnappers

The deceased Satish Kumar was missing since Friday, said SSP Sudhir Kumar. Officials believe Satish had been abducted and murdered by his kidnappers.

All India | | Updated: January 12, 2019 23:25 IST
Police said the victim's body was found with head injuries and it has been sent for postmortem.


Muzaffarnagar: 

A 45-year-old veterinary doctor was found dead at Morna town under Bhopa Police Station limits on Saturday, the officials said.

The victim's body was found with head injuries and it has been sent for postmortem, they added.

Tension prevailed in the area after news of the doctor's death spread. Angry villagers blocked the Bhipa-Morna Road. Police personnel have been deployed to monitor the situation, they said.

Trending

