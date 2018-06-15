Missing French Woman Found In Rajasthan's Alwar Learning Organic Farming

Ms Chouteau was in Saarkela village of Alwar where she was learning organic farming. The investigation team heaved a sigh of relief after an officer from the Pushkar police station informed on her whereabouts.
French Ambassador in India Alexandre Ziegler had tweeted on Wednesday stating her disappearance and asking information on her whereabouts. The Rajasthan police immediately started investigating the matter and responded to the French Ambassador.External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had also assured that the French tourist would be found.
Rajasthan Police tweeted a video of Ms Chouteau, who was safe in Alwar:
The police had found that neither her mobile phone nor her ATM card had been used in the past fortnight which had made authorities more alarmed about her disappearance.
Ms Chouteau has said she went there on her own and also intends to stay there for a week more learning more on organic farming.