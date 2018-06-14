20-Year-Old French Woman Missing From Rajasthan For Nearly 2 Weeks

Ms Gaelle CHOUTEAU, 20 years, 5'3", has been missing since 1st June 2018. When last in touch, she was leaving Pushkar to go to Jaipur. If you have any information about her, please write to us at: admin-francais.new-delhi-amba@diplomatie.gouv.fr pic.twitter.com/jJGYZcfYcd- Alexandre Ziegler (@FranceinIndia) June 13, 2018
The Rajasthan police immediately started investigating the matter and responded to the French Ambassador saying, "Dear @FranceinIndia, we note this with concern. Please be informed that we've alerted district @AjmerPolice about the matter & it is making all efforts to locate Ms Gaelle Chouteau at the earliest. Investigations are on. We appreciate your patience."
The police found that neither her mobile phone nor her ATM card has been used in the past fortnight.
"We got to know details about missing French woman through social media. All are police branches have been informed and as soon as we get any information, we will try our best to detect her," a senior police official said.
Ms Chouteau, before leaving her hotel in Pushkar, searched for a place called Tapukra in Alwar. She also told the hotel in Pushkar that she would be back in two weeks.
She is believed to be travelling alone.