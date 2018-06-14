20-Year-Old French Woman Missing From Rajasthan For Nearly 2 Weeks

French woman Gaelle Chouteau has been missing from Rajasthan since June 1.

Ms Gaelle CHOUTEAU, 20 years, 5'3", has been missing since 1st June 2018. When last in touch, she was leaving Pushkar to go to Jaipur. If you have any information about her, please write to us at: admin-francais.new-delhi-amba@diplomatie.gouv.fr pic.twitter.com/jJGYZcfYcd - Alexandre Ziegler (@FranceinIndia) June 13, 2018

Dear @FranceinIndia we note this with concern. Please be informed that we've alerted district @AjmerPolice about the matter & it is making all efforts to locate Ms Gaelle Chouteau at the earliest.



Investigations are on. We appreciate your patience. https://t.co/6qrBZbkLjU - Rajasthan Police (@PoliceRajasthan) June 14, 2018

A 20-year-old French woman has been missing for nearly two weeks from Rajasthan. Gaelle Chouteau had reached Puskhar on May 30 where she stayed in a hotel in 'Holi Ka chowk' area before leaving for Jaipur on June 1. French Ambassador in India Alexandre Ziegler tweeted on Wednesday, "Ms Gaalle CHOUTEAU, 20 years, 5'3", has been missing since 1st June 2018. When last in touch, she was leaving Pushkar to go to Jaipur. If you have any information about her, please write to us at: admin-francais.new-delhi-amba@diplomatie.gouv.fr"The Rajasthan police immediately started investigating the matter and responded to the French Ambassador saying, "Dear @FranceinIndia, we note this with concern. Please be informed that we've alerted district @AjmerPolice about the matter & it is making all efforts to locate Ms Gaelle Chouteau at the earliest. Investigations are on. We appreciate your patience."

The police found that neither her mobile phone nor her ATM card has been used in the past fortnight.

"We got to know details about missing French woman through social media. All are police branches have been informed and as soon as we get any information, we will try our best to detect her," a senior police official said.

Ms Chouteau, before leaving her hotel in Pushkar, searched for a place called Tapukra in Alwar. She also told the hotel in Pushkar that she would be back in two weeks.

She is believed to be travelling alone.

