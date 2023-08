PM Modi also presented a report card of his government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion of 77th Independence Day of the country.

PM Modi began his address after unfurling the national flag with a reference to the violence in Manipur. Here's a 360-degree coverage of his speech:

He also presented a report card of his government and spoke at length about schemes that his dispensation will bring in future.