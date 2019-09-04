Honour UP Journalist For Exposing Roti-Salt Meal In School: Manoj Tiwari

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said that his party will not protect wrong-doers.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government should honour the journalist who exposed Mirzapur school for serving roti with salt as midday meal to the students, Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari said today.

"The state government should honour the journalist for his coverage on the quality of food given to the students under the mid-day meal scheme," Mr Tiwari told news agency ANI.

The BJP leader also said that his party will not protect wrong-doers.

"The Uttar Pradesh government will take action against the officers responsible for the poor quality of food. BJP will never protect someone who has done something wrong," Mr Tiwari added.

In a video taken on August 22 at the school in Mirzapur, young children are seen sitting on the floor eating rotis with salt served as midday meal under a flagship scheme of the central government.

Pawan Jaiswal, who works with a local Hindi daily, Jansandesh Times, has been charged with conspiracy for shooting the video. A representative of the village head has also been charged and arrested.

More than 100 journalists protested at the Mirzapur collectorate office over the case filed against the reporter. The Editors Guild of India also condemned the state government's action and urged it to withdraw the cases.

Rukmani Devi, the cook at the Mirzapur government school, said the reports are true. "Mamata and me, my colleague, cooked and served rotis with salt. Why did Murari sir (school headmaster) not stop us? The reporter is not at fault at all. It is Murari sir's fault," she said.

The teacher-in-charge of the school and the supervisor at the gram panchayat were suspended soon after the video went viral on social media. An inquiry has also been initiated by the district authorities.

(With Inputs From ANI)

