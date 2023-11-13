Minor Girl's Body Found Buried In Odisha, Cops Suspect Honour Killing

The minor girl's father is on the run as of now, according to officials. (Representational)

A minor girl who was a resident of Odisha's Sorada village was murdered and her body was buried in the limits of Phiringia police station, said a police official on Monday.

"We received credible information that a minor girl of Sorada village was murdered and subsequently her body was buried in the jungles of the Phiringia police station limits in Kandhamal district," said Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Snehashis Sahoo.

He further said, "A police team was formed immediately under the supervision of Nayagarh SP. The team soon started the investigation and three people were apprehended during the investigation who led us to the spot (where the body was buried)."

The three apprehended individuals are girls' relatives who have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the case.

The Nayagarh SDPO further mentioned that the body was disinterred in the presence of the Executive Magistrate from Kandhamal district.

"The scientific team also arrived at the spot and carried out its preliminary enquiry, subsequently the post-mortem was done at Kandhamal after which the body was handed over to the family members," said SDPO Sahoo.

As per the reports, it is suspected that the victim's father killed her over a love affair. The police believe that the body was buried in order to destroy evidence.

The minor girl's father is on the run as of now.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)