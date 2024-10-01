Minister Virendra Kumar Launches India's First Indoor Navigation App For A National Institute

Union Minister Virendra Kumar

Union Minister Dr Virendra Kumar on Tuesday launched the country's first Indoor Navigation Application for a national institute, marking a step toward greater inclusivity and accessible spaces.

The Canary Indoor Navigation Application, developed by CURE India in collaboration with Maitreyi College, was launched at the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya National Institute for Persons with Physical Disabilities (PDUNIPPD) in New Delhi by Mr Kumar, the Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment.

It is an innovative solution designed to enhance the mobility and independence of individuals, particularly those with visual impairments and the elderly.

"The development of Canary represents a significant step forward in our commitment to improving the lives of persons with disabilities. It is an exemplary demonstration of how technology and collaboration can drive social change and foster greater accessibility for all," said the Minister praising the innovative effort.

The app marks a significant achievement in making PDUNIPPD the first fully accessible national institute in India for indoor navigation.

"Canary helps users navigate complex environments confidently. This application addresses a critical gap in accessibility technology, leveraging cutting-edge features to ensure inclusivity," said a press statement from the developers.

CURE India, a pioneer in advancing solutions for disability prevention and rehabilitation, said Canary is part of its broader mission to drive social empowerment.

"This launch reflects the organisation's ongoing commitment to ensuring that individuals, regardless of physical limitations, have access to tools that promote independence and improve quality of life," said the developer.

This initiative highlights the importance of partnerships between educational institutions and organizations in addressing real-world problems through innovation.