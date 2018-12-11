Minimum Temperatures Hover Above Normal In Punjab, Haryana

Minimum temperatures in several parts of Punjab and Haryana hovered above normal limits on Tuesday. In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a low of 8.4 degrees Celsius, while Ludhiana and Patiala recorded minimum temperatures at 8.8 degrees Celsius and 9.6 degrees Celsius, respectively, a MeT Department official said here.

Pathankot (9.6 degrees Celsius), Adampur (7.6 degrees Celsius), Bathinda (8.8 degrees Celsius), Halwara (9 degrees Celsius) and Gurdaspur (7.2 degrees Celsius) registered above normal minimum temperatures.

Rain, Snow Lash Jammu and Kashmir

In Haryana, Ambala registered a low of 10 degrees Celsius.

Hisar (10.7 degrees Celsius), Karnal (8 degrees Celsius), Narnaul (8.7 degrees Celsius), Rohtak (10.2 degrees Celsius), Bhiwani (12.2 degrees Celsius) and Sirsa (11.5 degrees Celsius) also recorded above normal minimum temperatures.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 9.6 degrees Celsius.

Click here for more India News

For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.