Minimum Temperatures Hover Above Normal In Punjab, Haryana

Minimum temperatures in several parts of Punjab and Haryana hovered above normal limits on Tuesday.

All India | | Updated: December 11, 2018 13:48 IST
Chandigarh: 

Minimum temperatures in several parts of Punjab and Haryana hovered above normal limits on Tuesday. In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a low of 8.4 degrees Celsius, while Ludhiana and Patiala recorded minimum temperatures at 8.8 degrees Celsius and 9.6 degrees Celsius, respectively, a MeT Department official said here.

Pathankot (9.6 degrees Celsius), Adampur (7.6 degrees Celsius), Bathinda (8.8 degrees Celsius), Halwara (9 degrees Celsius) and Gurdaspur (7.2 degrees Celsius) registered above normal minimum temperatures.

Rain, Snow Lash Jammu and Kashmir

In Haryana, Ambala registered a low of 10 degrees Celsius.

Hisar (10.7 degrees Celsius), Karnal (8 degrees Celsius), Narnaul (8.7 degrees Celsius), Rohtak (10.2 degrees Celsius), Bhiwani (12.2 degrees Celsius) and Sirsa (11.5 degrees Celsius) also recorded above normal minimum temperatures.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 9.6 degrees Celsius.

