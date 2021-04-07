Minimal Mask Use At Protest, AAP Points To PM's Poll Rallies

Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party is holding a protest today against the government's vaccine export policy and vaccine diplomacy in the backdrop of the ongoing second wave of the infection. The party claims that instead of sending 64.5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines all over the world, the government could have accelerated the nationwide vaccination drive. But the lack of mask usage by its workers at the protest, put AAP on the backfoot.

Asked when the national capital is recording over 5,100 cases, how can the outbreak be controlled if the ruling party does not insist on mask usage, senior party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj pointed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his election rallies.

"The public of this nation follows what the PM does. PM held rallies with lakhs of people in Bihar. Then he did the same in Assam and other states recently. If he follows all the rules, all the others will follow him," Mr Bhardwaj told NDTV.

"As far as the AAP workers are concerned, even if some of AAP activists get Covid to bring the vaccine to crores of people, we are ready for it," he added.