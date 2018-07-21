Minibus Carrying Schoolchildren Falls Off Bridge In Chhattisgarh, 15 Hurt

The vehicle that was carrying students in Chhattisgarh's Korba lies on a marshy field

A vehicle in which students of a local school were travelling fell off a bridge in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, the police said. The vehicle fell 30 feet down into a marshy field.

Fifteen children, including four critically injured, have been taken to hospital, the police said. The driver has been arrested for alleged negligence, the police said.

The children were students of Kendriya Vidyalaya NTPC in Korba district, some 230 kilometres from state capital Raipur.

The vehicle, a mini-bus, was found overturned with a portion of its roof under muddy water in the field. The police said they have called a crane to lift the vehicle.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, the police said.

With inputs from ANI