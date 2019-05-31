Mimi Chakraborty Jabs Trolls For Not Targeting Gautam Gambhir

Mimi Chakraborty posted the photographs with Nusrat Jahan in front of the Parliament on Twitter.

Days after newly elected Trinamool Congress lawmakers Mimi Chakraborty and Nusraj Jahan were trolled on social media for coming to Parliament dressed in "western clothes", the former today took to Twitter to wonder if her critics weren't being a little sexist by not subjecting cricketer-turned-BJP parliamentarian Gautam Gambhir to similar scrutiny for also turning up in casual wear.

She made the observation after journalist Swati Chaturvedi raised the issue on Twitter by asking: "Has the fashion police attacked Gambhir yet? Or only for the women? I think @GautamGambhir is looking great."

She was referring to a photograph tweeted by Gautam Gambhir that showed him posing in front of the parliament complex in a t-shirt and jeans, holding up his identity card. The former cricketer was elected to the Lok Sabha from East Delhi in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections.

"No they didn't ma'am its only bcoz we r women probably but @GautamGambhir looks great," she tweeted in response to Swati Chaturvedi.

Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan, both popular Bengali actresses, were elected to the lower house from Kolkata's Jadavpur and Basirhat constituencies. Upon visiting Parliament for the first time on Monday, they posed in front of the imposing structure and Mimi Chakraborty posted the photographs on Twitter. "And it's us again. First day at Parliament (with) Nusrat Jahan," she tweeted, tagging her fellow-parliamentarian.

The post did not go down well with a certain section of netizens, who said they were not "appropriately dressed" for the occasion. While one of them commented that the "Parliament is not a photo studio", another claimed that Mimi Chakraborty is "not suitable for the position". Others claimed that elected representatives are required to come to work in traditional clothes such as sarees.

There were many who came out in their support as well. While a user praised the two for their "attitude", another congratulated them and encouraged them to "work like lionesses". Among those on their side was Yashwant Deshmukh, the founder of polling agency CVoter.

"Even I just can't unsee this. Absolutely classy, adorable, fresh, young, dynamic next-gen leadership that India has got. She represents her generation. And she must wear this identity proudly on her sleeves," he tweeted.

The lawmakers had pulled off an impressive victory in their seats despite being new to politics. While Mimi Chakraborty (30) won from Jadavpur by over almost 3 lakh votes, Nusrat Jahan (29) won from Basirhat by over 3.5 lakh votes. Trinamool Congress had won both the seats by a margin of less than 1,30,000 in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.