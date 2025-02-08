Akhilesh Yadav's 403-Seat Challenge As BJP Wins Key Milkipur Election

As the BJP scored a big win in the Milkipur by-election in Uttar Pradesh, the main Opposition Samajwadi Party alleged misuse of election machinery. Samajwadi Party chief and Lok Sabha MP Akhilesh Yadav said such "fraud" is possible in one Assembly seat, but won't be possible across 403 Assembly segments, throwing a challenge to the BJP for the next state polls in 2027.

The Milkipur seat, part of the Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency, was vacated when sitting MLA, Samajwadi Party's Awadhesh Prasad, was elected to Parliament. In this bypoll, the Samajwadi Party fielded Ajeet Prasad, while the BJP chose Chandrabhanu Paswan. Ms Paswan has emerged as the winner. In a post on X, Mr Yadav alleged that the BJP was misusing the election machinery to win polls.

"The manipulation of officials needed to execute such election fraud can be done somehow in one Assembly seat, but this won't work in 403 seats. This victory is a lie, and the BJP would never be able to celebrate it fully. Their guilt and fear of defeat will give them sleepless nights," he said.

Mr Yadav said the officials allegedly involved in this would be punished for their democratic crime someday. "Neither nature nor law would spare them. The BJP would use and throw them. When they lose their jobs and pension, they would suffer alone," he said.

The by-election in Milikpur had emerged as a key talking point after both Mr Yadav and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led their parties' campaigns there. Former MLA Mr Prasad, who made headlines after winning Faizabad where Ayodhya is located, had also pushed hard to ensure a Samajwadi Party victory.

With the BJP scoring a big win, party MP Ravi Kishan did not miss a chance to take a swipe. "Milkipur has created history. Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav would take Awdhesh Prasad around like a trophy. People did not like it. Yogi ji has worked there," he said.