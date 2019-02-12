MiG-27 Aircraft Crashes Near Pokhran Range, Pilot Ejects Safely

The Air Force pilot ejected safely from the MiG-27 jet above the Pokhran range in Rajasthan

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 12, 2019 19:49 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
MiG-27 Aircraft Crashes Near Pokhran Range, Pilot Ejects Safely

The MiG-27 is a Russian-origin ground-attack aircraft


New Delhi: 

A MiG-27 fighter jet of the Air Force crashed during a training mission in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer at 6:10 pm today, a defence official said today. The pilot ejected safely above the Pokhran range.

A court of inquiry will investigate the cause of the accident.

"A MiG-27 aircraft airborne from Jaisalmer crashed during a routine mission today evening. Pilot ejected safely. A court of inquiry will investigate the cause of the accident," defence spokesperson Colonel Sombit Ghosh said.

The MiG-27 is a Soviet era ground-attack aircraft that India bought in the early 1980s. It flew strike missions in the Kargil War in 1999, hitting hard targets in the mountains.

Jaisalmer police officer Kiran Kang said a police team that had gone to the site where the MiG-27 had crashed is in touch with Air Force officials, news agency IANS reported.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

MiG 27Indian Air Force
हिंदी में पढ़ें

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Karol Bagh FireValentine DayKiss DayLive TVHyderabad BoyHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusUpcoming MoviesValentine WeekRedmi Note 7Oxygen OSMulayam Singh Yadav

................................ Advertisement ................................