Fliers Get Handwritten Boarding Passes After Microsoft Outage Hits Systems

Akshay Kothari, a flier, shared on X a photo of his handwritten boarding pass

With a global Microsoft outage hitting tech systems in airports across the world, air carriers in India are checking in passengers manually.

Most of the country's air carries, including Vistara, IndiGo, SpiceJet and Akasa Air, have been affected by the global crisis that has crippled multiple sectors, including aviation, supermarkets, emergency response, stock exchanges and the media.

The air carriers have put out statements, informing fliers that many of their online services have been affected and that they are working to fix them at the earliest.

Akshay Kothari, co-founder of US-based firm NotionHQ, shared on X a picture of his "first handwritten boarding pass" before travelling

The Microsoft / CrowdStrike outage has taken down most airports in India. I got my first hand-written boarding pass today 😅 pic.twitter.com/xsdnq1Pgjr — Akshay Kothari (@akothari) July 19, 2024

"The Microsoft/CrowdStrike outage has taken down most airports in India. I got my first hand-written boarding pass today," he posted on X.

The boarding was like one most of us have never seen, with flight number, seat number and boarding time written by hand.

Millions of Windows users worldwide are experiencing the Blue Screen of Death that is causing computers to shut down or restart. In some cases, computers are restarting repeatedly, affecting services as users lose unsaved data and critical time.

As the systems shut down, a message on the screen says, "Your PC ran into a problem and needs to restart. We're just collecting some error info, and then we'll restart for you."

Blue Screen errors, also known as black screen errors or STOP code errors, can occur when a critical issue forces Windows to unexpectedly shut down or restart.