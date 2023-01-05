Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Spotlights India's Digital Transformation

The digital transformation in India is the greatest contribution to the world, underlined Microsoft Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Satya Nadella while praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's digital vision in Bengaluru on Thursday.

"It's inspiring to see the government's deep focus on sustainable and inclusive economic growth led by digital transformation and we're looking forward to helping India realize the Digital India vision and be a light for the world," Mr Nadella, who is on a four-day India visit, tweeted.

"Thank you @narendramodi for an insightful meeting," he wrote.

In a brief conversation with Nandan Nilekani, Infosys Technologies co-founder, Mr Nadella said he was impressed with Indiastack- the digital infrastructure which enables National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI)'s payments, including UPI.

He further reinforced the digital imperative for every organization and how Microsoft Cloud creates opportunity for every developer with its rich set of technologies and platforms, empowering them to solve for India and make for the world.

"Ultimately, for me, it is about being able to put the power of all this technology into the hands of other technologists and developers, so they can go on to create more technology that has a real impact in the world, across every small business, large business, non-profit and public sector," Mr Nadella told a gathering of developers and technology leaders at the Microsoft Future Ready Technology summit in Bengaluru.

"At the core, we are a company that gets up every morning to build better tools for developers so they can build more technology," he added further.

Hyderabad-born Nadella highlighted some of the ways in which Indian innovation is transforming the lives of people locally and globally.