'Perfect Time For India To Develop Semiconductors': MICRON CEO Ahead Of SEMICON India

Sanjay Mehrotra met PM Narendra Modi ahead of the SEMICON India 2024 Summit

After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the SEMICON India 2024 Summit, Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO of Micron, appreciated PM Modi's vision of developing semiconductors in India and said policies set up by him to incentivise semiconductor manufacturing in India are also very exciting.

"PM Modi's vision to develop semiconductors in India and make it self-reliant is very exciting. The policies set up by him to incentivise semiconductor manufacturing are equally exciting. This is the perfect time for India to develop semiconductors because opportunities will grow with AI. The best is yet to come," Mr Mehrotra said ahead of SEMICON India 2024 Summit.

#WATCH | Delhi | After meeting PM Narendra Modi ahead of the SEMICON India 2024 Summit, CEO of Micron, Sanjay Mehrotra says, "PM Modi's vision to develop semiconductors in India and make it self-reliant is very exciting. The policies set up by him to incentivise semiconductor… pic.twitter.com/QBtmnGSP1K — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2024

PM Modi will inaugurate SEMICON India 2024 at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, today.

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi chaired the Semiconductor Executives' Roundtable at his residence. During the meeting, the Prime Minister said that their ideas will not only shape their business but also India's future.

Mentioning that the coming time will be technology-driven, PM Modi said semiconductor is the basis of the Digital Age and the day is not far "when the semiconductor industry will be the bedrock for even our basic necessities".

The Prime Minister emphasised that democracy and technology together can ensure the welfare of humanity and India is moving ahead on this path recognizing its global responsibility in the semiconductor sector.

According to an official release, the Prime Minister talked about the pillars of development which include developing social, digital and physical infrastructure, giving boost to inclusive development, reducing compliance burden and attracting investment in manufacturing and innovations.

The meeting was attended by CEOs, Heads and representatives of various organisations including SEMI, Micron, NXP, PSMC, IMEC, Renesas, TEPL, Tokyo Electron Ltd, Tower, Synopsys, Cadence, Rapidus, Jacobs, JSR, Infineon, Advantest, Teradyne, Applied Materials, Lam Research, Merck, CG Power and Kaynes Technology. Also present in the meeting were Professors from Stanford University, University of California San Diego and IIT Bhubaneswar.

SEMICON India 2024 is being organised from 11 to 13 September with the theme "Shaping the Semiconductor Future."

The three-day conference will showcase India's semiconductor strategy and policy, which envisions making India a global hub for semiconductors.

It will witness the participation of top leadership of global semiconductor giants and will bring together global leaders, companies, and experts of the semiconductor industry. The conference will witness participation of more than 250 exhibitors and 150 speakers.

