'Merry Christmas': Politicians Talk Of Peace, Love And Joy On Christmas

Merry Christmas greetings pour in on Twitter on the joyous festival.

On the joyous occasion of Christmas today, leaders across the nation extended wishes reminding people of the values Jesus Christ lived by and preached to the world. Twitter today has been abuzz with Christmas greetings with seven of the top 10 trends dedicated to the holy festival. On Christmas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Merry Christmas! We remember, with immense joy, the noble thoughts of Jesus Christ. He epitomised spirit of service and compassion, devoting his life towards alleviating human suffering. His teachings inspire millions across the world."

Merry Christmas!



We remember, with immense joy, the noble thoughts of Jesus Christ. He epitomised spirit of service and compassion, devoting his life towards alleviating human suffering.



His teachings inspire millions across the world. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2019

"Merry Christmas to each and every one of you!" tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

Merry Christmas to each and every one of you! pic.twitter.com/IjTcslOCgt — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 25, 2019

"Merry Christmas to everyone who are celebrating the Festival. May this festival further strengthen the bonds of amity and peace in our society," tweeted Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Merry Christmas to everyone who are celebrating the Festival. May this festival further strengthens the bonds of amity and peace in our society. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 25, 2019

"Merry Christmas to all fellow citizens and especially to our Christian brothers and sisters in India and abroad. This is a day to renew our commitment to values of compassion, love, fraternity. May Jesus Christ bless us all with happiness and joy," tweeted President Ram Nath Kovind.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wished for peace for all.

"Merry Christmas. May God shower his choicest blessings on all. May there be peace, love and happiness everywhere," Mr Kejriwal tweeted. Union Minister Smriti Irani tweeted Christmas greetings. "May the festive season fill our lives with peace and happiness. Merry Christmas to one and all!"

May the festive season fill our lives with peace and happiness. Merry Christmas to one and all! pic.twitter.com/7OT8JKOzYb — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) December 25, 2019

"Let us all celebrate the spirit of service for humanity on this Christmas. Merry Christmas everyone!" tweeted former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.