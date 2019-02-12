BJP Launches Outreach Campaign For Hoisting Party Flag At 5 Crore Houses

BJP's outreach campaign 'Mera Parivar, Bhajpa Parivar' plans to reach out to 20 crore people

BJP leaders across the country today put up the party flag at their homes and posted photos online in a "Mera parivar, Bhajapa parivar" ('My family, BJP family') campaign ahead of the national election, due by May.

BJP president Amit Shah followed the ritual at his home in Gujarat and said: "This BJP flag is a symbol of development, belief and nationalism, and shows how appeasement, casteism and family rule is ending in the (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi era."

The campaign till March 2 seeks to cover over five crore houses of its workers and supporters across the country.

BJP sources say the drive is a part of the party's mass mobilisation for the Lok Sabha election and may touch up to 20 crore people if a house has an average of four residents.

Among other measures, the party has been reaching out to beneficiaries of various government schemes like Jan Dhan bank accounts, building of toilets, Mudra loans and LPG connection scheme, to mobilise people in its support.

Party sources said they have already verified details of over 9.5 crore new members out of the 11 crore it had claimed to enrolled during its membership drive following its victory in 2014.

"The BJP had received over 17 crore votes in 2014. Now we have details of of 9.5 crore members in our record. There are 35 crore beneficiaries of Jan Dhan bank accounts, seven crore under Mudra and over six crore under Ujjwala scheme to give free LPG connection to the poor," a leader said.

He added that the party has targeted different groups for mobilisation ahead of the polls.

