Men Who Dragged Woman's Body 13 km Had Borrowed Car Hours Earlier: Police

The men who hit a 20-year-old with their car in New Year and dragged her body for over an hour, had confessed to being drunk to their friend, who loaned them the vehicle, says the First Information Report filed by the Delhi Police. After hitting the woman, who fell from the scooty, they apparently panicked and were trying to make a getaway, the FIR said.

The car was twice-borrowed, the police have found. The owner, Lokesh, had loaned it to Ashutosh, who loaned it to his friends Amit and Deepak Khanna.

The Khannas were inside the car when the horrific events took place shortly after midnight on New Year.

The others in the car were Manoj Mittal, a local leader who owns a ration shop, Krishan who works at the Spanish Cultural Centre in Connaught Place and Mithun, who works as a hair dresser.