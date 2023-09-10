Saraswati Idol At Disputed Site Triggers Tension In Madhya Pradesh Town

Unidentified men tried to install an idol of Goddess Saraswati in the disputed 12th Century Bhojshala in communally sensitive Dhar town in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, the local police have said. The structure is under the protection of the Archaeological Survey of India.

The police took action after coming to know about the development. The idol, which was left behind by the unidentified men, has been shifted safely out of Bhojshala.

Dhar's Additional Superintendent of Police Dr Indrajeet Balkawar said: "The accused cut metallic wired fencing from the rear and placed the stone idol inside the premises. A case has been registered against unidentified accused on the complaint of the ASI officials, under IPC Sections 452, 295 and 153-A".

Right-wing leaders Ashok Jain and Gopal Sharma have claimed the idol of Goddess Saraswati had emerged on its own in the Bhojshala premises, but it was removed from there by local administration and police.

The two leaders have threatened to begin agitation if the idol wasn't placed again inside the Bhojshala.

For decades, the ancient Bhojshala has been claimed by both Hindus and Muslims. While Hindus claim it is a temple to Goddess Saraswati, the Muslims claim it to be a mosque named after Kamal Moula.

Under the guidelines of the Archaeological Survey, Muslims are allowed to offer prayers every Friday and on Islamic festivals.

The Hindus are allowed to offer prayers at the Bhojshala premises every Tuesday and on the festival of Basant Panchami, which is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati.