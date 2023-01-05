Driver Tried To Kill My Daughter Too: Mother Of Nidhi On Delhi Car Horror

Anjali Singh's uncle said he suspects Nidhi's involvement in her death and demanded a CBI probe.

The mother of Nidhi, the woman riding pillion on the scooty of Anjali Singh, whose horrific death on New Year in Delhi shocked the nation, has said the men who ran over Anjali tried to kill her daughter as well. Nidhi has claimed that the men had deliberately run over Anjali, knowing she had rolled under the car after it stuck the scooty. As Anjali screamed in pain, they drove forwards and back twice trying to dislodge her body, she had told reporters.

"Nidhi came back home at 3 am," her mother Sudesh said. "She told me a fatal accident has happened. The men tried to run the car over Nidhi as well. Nidhi survived with minor injuries. The car had tinted glass," she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"You would have got scared seeing Nidhi's condition, she was so terrified," she added.

There has been clamour in social media that Nidhi be charged with Anjali's murder, since she went home after the accident and did not try to help Anjali or call the police.

Anjali's mother has claimed that she did not know Nidhi or that her daughter was friends with her. Anjali's death in the gruesome accident and the dragging of her body for 13 km by five men in a Baleno, was a "well thought-out conspiracy," she has said.

Anjali's maternal uncle, Prem, said he suspects Nidhi's involvement in her death and demanded a CBI inquiry in the case.

"Nidhi was hidden previously. Now she has come out after Anjali's last rites. When the incident happened, did not she have the humanity to report it to the police or family? She was scared then. Is not she scared now? This was Nidhi's conspiracy," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He also disputed Nidhi's claim that Anjali was drunk while they were on way home. "My niece did not have a drinking habit. If she was drunk that night (when the incident happened) the postmortem report would have mentioned that. It means Nidhi is lying," he said.

Earlier this week, Nidhi had told reporters that Anjali was "in a drunken state but insisted on driving the two-wheeler".

"It is the fault of the girl who was driving in an inebriated state. I insisted to her so much that do not drive, I am conscious, let me drive. She did not believe me and believed in herself," she had said.

At a press conference today, the Delhi police dismissed Nidhi's claim. "It was a private statement, we can't say anything. Also, it does not hold any relevance in the case," the police said.

Sagar Preet Hooda, the Special Commissioner of Police, said two more people have emerged as suspects in the case, Ashutosh – who lent the car belonging to the five accused -- and Ankush. They were trying to help the accused, the police said. Ankush is the brother of one of the accused.