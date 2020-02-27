'POTUS And FLOTUS At Taj Mahal': Melania Trump Tweets Video Of Guided Tour

US President Donald Trump and Melania Trump spent nearly an hour at Taj Mahal.

On returning home after a whirlwind trip to India, US First Lady Melania Trump shared moments from her visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra.

US President Donald Trump and Melania Trump spent nearly an hour on Monday at the Taj Mahal, their second stop after arriving in India for a two-day visit.

"One of the Seven Wonders of the World, the breathtaking Taj Mahal!" she tweeted, along with a video of the Trumps taking a guided tour of Taj Mahal.

One of the Seven Wonders of the World, the breathtaking Taj Mahal! pic.twitter.com/7Oz7h431Q0 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 26, 2020

The Trumps can be seen walking hand-in-hand into the 16th century mausoleum, known worldwide as the monument of love, built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan for his wife Mumtaz Mahal.

The 47-second video shows them enjoying the magnificent marble monument in the glow of the fading sun, the complex completely cleared of any other visitor or staff.

President Trump and the First Lady were unhurried as they walked on the manicured lawns, alongside spruced up fountains, with their guide Nitin Kumar.

"The Taj Mahal inspires awe. A timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture. Thank you India," Mr Trump wrote in the visitors' book soon after stepping into the complex for a private visit.