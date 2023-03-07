Delhi Fridge Murder: Court Hears Arguments On Charges Against Aaftab Poonawala

Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad argued the charges against Poonawala. (File)

A court here on Tuesday heard the arguments on the charges against Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who is accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into pieces.

Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar said the arguments on the charges have been heard and a short synopsis has been filed by the prosecution.

The legal aid counsel has sought time to address the arguments and the "remaining arguments on charge on March 20 at 2 pm", Judge Kakkar said.

Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad argued the charges against Poonawala, while advocate Javed Hussain appeared as the legal aid counsel for the accused.

Earlier on February 21, a magisterial court after taking cognisance of the chargesheet filed in the case, had committed the matter to the sessions court.

Police had file a 6,629-page chargesheet in the case on January 24.

