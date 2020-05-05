Mehbooba Mufti's Detention Under Public Safety Act Extended By 3 Months

Mehbooba Mufti was detained when the government split Jaamu and Kashmir into two union territories (File)

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, under detention since August 5 last year under the stringent Public Safety Act, will have to spend at least three more months at her home before she is released. With this extension, the Peoples Democratic Party chief would have spent a year in detention before it comes up for review again in August.

Ms Mufti, 60, has been under detention at her house in Srinagar since April, which has been accorded the status of a make-shift jail by the government. Before that, she was lodged at a make-shift jail at Maulana Azad Road in the city.

Mehbooba Mufti was detained along with National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, his father Farooq Abdullah and hundreds of politicians when the government ended special status to the former state of Jammu and Kashmir and split it into two union territories.

Omar Abdullah, who was released from detention in the last week of March, called the extension "unbelievably cruel and retrograde".

"Unbelievably cruel and retrograde decision to extend Mehbooba Mufti's detention. Nothing she has done or said in any way justifies the way the Indian state has treated her and the others detained," he tweeted.

Unbelievably cruel & retrograde decision to extend @MehboobaMufti's detention. Nothing she has done or said in any way justifies the way the Indian state has treated her & the others detained. https://t.co/tyxXC9NFuL — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 5, 2020

"For a government that is making tall claims about normality in J&K the last few days coupled with the extension of Ms Mufti's detention is proof enough that Modi ji has single-handedly pushed J&K back decades," he added.