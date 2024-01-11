Narrow Escape For Mehbooba Mufti, Car Involved In Huge Crash

Mehbooba Mufti: The incident took place at Sangam in J&K's Anantnag district.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had a narrow escape after the car she was travelling in met with an accident this afternoon.

The bonnet of the car, a black Scorpio, was a mangled heap of metal after it collided with a civilian car at Sangam, showed pictures from the accident site.

Ms Mufti, who was on her way to Khanabal to meet the victims of a fire accident, did not suffer any injuries. However, a police officer in her personal security was injured.

"Ms Mufti's car met with a terrible accident enroute Anantnag today . Thanks to the grace of god she & her security officers escaped unhurt without any serious injuries," posted her daughter Iltija on X.

The PDP chief went ahead with her scheduled visit.