'Pop Antacid,' Mehbooba Mufti Advises Omar Abdullah In Twitter Duel

Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti are known for taking their political fight to Twitter.

Jammu and Kashmir politicians Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah traded barbs on Twitter on Thursday, with the two leaders taking on each with pro-tips for "stomach burn" and to "improve memory".

It began with a tweet from PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday slamming the BJP's decision to name Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur as its Lok Sabha poll candidate from Bhopal.



"Imagine the anger if I fielded a terror accused. Channels would have gone berserk by now trending a mehboobaterrorist hashtag! According to these guys terror has no religion when it comes to saffron fanatics but otherwise all Muslims are terrorists. Guilty until proven innocent (sic)," she tweeted on Wednesday a little before 2:30 in the afternoon.

Omar Abdullah responded nearly 18 hours later, on Thursday morning. TheNational Conference leader attacked Ms Mufti and picked on her choice of words. He attacked her for forming a government with the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir before the BJP pulled out of the alliance last year.

Pointing out Mr Obdullah's "belated reaction", Ms Mufti hit back with another reply, referring to his party's alliance with the BJP in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. Ms Mufti even has 'advise' for Mr Abdullah. "Consume almonds Omar. Improves memory," she tweeted.

Someone's had a belated reaction to my tweet ! As their first ally from J&K you'd know their true colours since you served as an MoE under NDA. Oddly enough Ram Vilas Paswan resigned post Gujarat carnage on moral grounds but you chose not to. Consume almonds Omar. Improves memory https://t.co/9pT9OWZnVQ — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) April 18, 2019

With no plans to end the exchange there, Omar Abdullah said he is "more than happy to debate" on his party's alliance with the BJP.

Within minutes, Mehbooba Mufti replied with this tweet: "That's no answer to my questions! Did I hit a raw nerve? Deflecting it with juveline comebacks wont help Omar. If I were you Id pop an antacid for the stomach burn."

That's no answer to my questions! Did I hit a raw nerve? Deflecting it with juveline comebacks wont help Omar. If I were you Id pop an antacid for the stomach burn. https://t.co/tgY9RbtWvK — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) April 18, 2019

The two politicians, who have served as the chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir, are known for taking their political fight to Twitter.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.