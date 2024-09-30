Samajwadi Party MLA's 'Muslim Population Rising' Remark Draws BJP Fire

Samajwadi Party MLA Mehboob Ali made the remarks at an event in Bijnor

A Samajwadi Party MLA's remark in which he said the population of Muslims is increasing and the BJP's rule will come to an end soon has sparked a political row in Uttar Pradesh.

Mehboob Ali, MLA from Amroha and a former state minister, made the remarks at a public gathering in Bijnor. "Your rule will come to an end. The population of Muslims is increasing. We will come to power. The Mughals ruled for 850 years, they could not... those who are burning the country must note that the people have woken up. They gave a reply in Parliament (polls). And in the coming days, in 2027, you will surely go and we will come," he is heard saying in a video. The Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are due in 2027.

The Samajwadi Party legislator's remarks have drawn a sharp response from the BJP.

Subrat Pathak, former MP and BJP general secretary in Uttar Pradesh, said the MLA's remarks raise questions the Samajwadi Party must answer. "Is this why (Samajwadi Party chief) Akhilesh Yadav is busy dividing Hindus? So that a particular community's wish is fulfilled?"

The BJP leader said Akhilesh Yadav must remember that the country had changed. "The Hindus have made Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for the third time and Yogi Adityanath the Chief Minister for two terms."

Samajwadi Party leader Sunil Sajan said the party does not agree with Mehboob Ali's remark that the BJP will be defeated because the Muslim population has increased. "But it is true that inflation has increased, unemployment has increased, BJP's corruption has increased, their lies have increased, their politics of hate has increased... the borders are not secure, states are burning and the Prime Minister is silent. So a large population wants to ensure the BJP's defeat. So the BJP is not here for long," he said.