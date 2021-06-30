Meghalaya Woman Spends 2 Days Locked In Bank As Robbery Attempt Fails: Police

Meghalaya: The incident took place in the Bishnupur branch of the bank (Representational)

Armed with a hammer and sachets of Oral Re-hydration Solution (ORS), a 40-year-old woman last Friday locked herself inside a bank in Meghalaya's capital Shillong, allegedly to carry out a Hollywood-style money heist. However, sturdy bank locks, impregnable safe and the ineffective hammer she had been carrying foiled her plan.

Officials of the Meghalaya Rural Bank found the alleged robber, Isabella Myrboh, severely dehydrated when they opened the bank branch on Monday after the weekend break; she had spent two days locked in the branch without proper meals or water.

The ORS and snacks she had brought along helped her, she told police later.

The incident took place in the Bishnupur branch of the bank. The accused Isabella, currently recuperating in a hospital from acute dehydration, is from New Kench's Trace area in Bishnupur.

After being rescued, the woman told the police she had come to the bank to deposit the money and got accidentally locked inside. Police investigation, however, revealed a different story.

Isabella had gone to the bank to deposit Rs 2,000, but she didn't come out even after the bank manager left the building at around 3.45 pm on Friday.

"We have reasons to believe that she made attempts to rob the bank. The CCTV camera was damaged after it was shut and there are marks of failed attempts to break into the strongroom that matches with the hammer she was carrying," a police source said.

Isabella has been arrested after a case was filed by the bank manager at the Laban police station.