Meghalaya To Intervene If Proposed Assam Law Hits Cattle Transit

"We have to examine the law after Assam passes, implements it," Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said. File

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has said that if the transport of cattle to his state is affected by Assam's proposed cattle protection law, he would take up the matter with the neighbouring state and the central government.

"We have to examine the law after Assam passes and implements it. We have to see the terms and conditions and how they plan to implement it. It would not be correct for me to comment more without seeing the content of the Bill," he told the media at Shillong today.

"However, if there is an issue that will hamper the economy of Meghalaya, the matter will be taken up with the Assam government as well as the Union government," he added.

The Assam government is set to table the Bill during the Budget session of the Assembly starting Monday.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said the proposed legislation is primarily aimed at stopping movement of cattle from other parts of the country into Assam and vice-versa.

Beef is popular in Meghalaya and cattle from different parts of the country reach the state through Assam. In fact, all supplies to the Northeast from other states pass through Assam.

"We have had initial communication with states that provide us with cattle, like West Bengal, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh. Under normal circumstances, the transport of cattle from these states to Meghalaya through Assam should not get hampered. We will take all steps to ensure that it does not get hampered by Assam's new law," Mr Sangma said.

The proposed legislation in Assam will replace The Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 1950. Under the current law, the consumption of beef is not illegal and slaughter of cattle aged more than 14 years is allowed on the direction of the local veterinary officer.

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika said earlier this week that the state cabinet has approved the draft legislation, paving the way for it to be tabled in the House. He did not elaborate on the details of the Bill.