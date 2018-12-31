Meghalaya Miners' Rescue Operation: Navy Divers To Attempt Deep Search In Mine

The Indian Air Force, Navy divers hasve been called in for the rescue operations.

As operation to rescue 15 trapped miners continue at the 370-foot-deep illegal coal mine in East Jaintia Hills district, one of the survivor's said on Saturday there is no way the trapped miners will come out alive.

Navy divers who went down into the mine on Sunday will descend again into the flooded labyrinth to search for survivors, officials said. Sahib Ali from Assam's Chirang district is one of the five men who narrowly escaped the flooding coal mine a fortnight ago.

A joint team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Navy and the Odisha Fire Service is running the rescue operation.

Coal India pumps have reached the accident site and Pumping of water from one of the adjacent shaft would be tried out in the afternoon.

Here are the Updates of Meghalaya miners rescue operation: