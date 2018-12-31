Meghalaya Miners' Rescue Operation: Navy Divers To Attempt Deep Search In Mine

A joint team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Navy and the Odisha Fire Service is running the rescue operation.

All India | | Updated: December 31, 2018 12:09 IST
The Indian Air Force, Navy divers hasve been called in for the rescue operations.

New Delhi: 

As operation to rescue 15 trapped miners continue at the 370-foot-deep illegal coal mine in East Jaintia Hills district, one of the survivor's said on Saturday there is no way the trapped miners will come out alive.

Navy divers who went down into the mine on Sunday will descend again into the flooded labyrinth to search for survivors, officials said. Sahib Ali from Assam's Chirang district is one of the five men who narrowly escaped the flooding coal mine a fortnight ago. 

Coal India pumps have reached the accident site and Pumping of water from one of the adjacent shaft would be tried out in the afternoon.

Here are the Updates of Meghalaya miners rescue operation:


Dec 31, 2018
12:09 (IST)
The rescue team has requested to fix more halogen bulbs inside the shaft for better visibility. 

All the three teams -- Navy, NDRF and OFS -- will coordinate the operation today. While water is being pumped out, the Navy personnel will use powerful equipment to dive their way deep into the mine.
Dec 31, 2018
11:32 (IST)
The Navy divers who went inside the mine at 3 pm and came out at 6 pm on Sunday reported that the shaft was too deep and dark, and the water level was at 150 feet, officials said. They could dive only till 90 feet.
