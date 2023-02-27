Nagaland, Meghalaya Elections 2023 Live: Voting In Nagaland, Meghalaya Assembly Elections Today

Meghalaya and Nagaland are all set for polling on Monday. (Representational)

Meghalaya and Nagaland will vote in the assembly elections today. In Meghalaya, the BJP is going it alone after a rift with Conrad Sangma's NPP and hopes to increase its tally.

Meghalaya will also see a multi-cornered contest, where besides the Congress, BJP and the NPP (National People's Party), Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress is in fray.

In Nagaland, triangular contests are on the cards in 59 of the 60 assembly constituencies. The BJP, which won 12 of the state's 60 seats in 2018, is contesting in alliance with the NDPP (Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party). Under the seat-sharing agreement, the NDPP is contesting on 40 seats and the BJP on 20 seats.

Here are the updates on Nagaland And Meghalaya Elections:

Feb 27, 2023 06:15 (IST) Early women voters in queue an hour before voting commences .Glimpses of mock poll commencement in Meghalaya @SpokespersonECI@ECISVEEP@PIBShillongpic.twitter.com/z3MeoFtLHq - Chief Electoral Officer, Meghalaya (@ceomeghalaya) February 27, 2023

Feb 27, 2023 06:07 (IST) Nagaland Election: Polling For 60-Member Assembly

The stage is set for assembly polls in Nagaland, where over 13 lakh voters will decide the electoral fate of 183 candidates contesting in 59 out of a total of 60 seats on Monday.

The ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the BJP are contesting the polls on a 40:20 seat-sharing basis. The Congress, which ruled the state till 2003 and does not have any member in the current House, has fielded 23 aspirants.

Polling will be held from 7 am to 4 pm, while counting of votes will be taken up on March 2.

Feb 27, 2023 06:06 (IST) Meghalaya Elections: 21 Lakh Voters To Seal Fate Of 369 Candidates

Meghalaya is all set for polling in 59 of the 60 assembly seats where more than 21.6 lakh voters will seal the fate of 369 candidates on Monday, as the ruling National People's Party will fight to retain power, while the BJP and Trinamool Congress will attempt to unseat the incumbent government from power.

Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor said preparations for conducting a free, fair and peaceful election have been completed.

